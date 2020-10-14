Police raids: At least one house in Mairehau searched

Police search a property on Bronwyn St, Mairehau. Photo: Supplied

Police have carried out a major operation after raids on properties at a Christchurch suburb.

Officers performed searches on at least one house on Kellys Road in Mairehau, at about 11.30am on Wednesday.

A police spokeswoman says police are unable at this stage to confirm what they were looking for, or if items were removed.

She says search warrants were obtained for the Mairehau properties.

Stuff has reported police have uncovered what is believed to be a large cannabis operation during a series of raids in Christchurch.

Officers were seen at a property on nearby Bronwyn St, which was also believed to be linked to the alleged cannabis operation, it said.