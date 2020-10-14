Wednesday, 14 October 2020

1.15 pm

Police raids: At least one house in Mairehau searched

    1. Star News
    2. Christchurch

    Police search a property on Bronwyn St, Mairehau. Photo: Supplied
    Police search a property on Bronwyn St, Mairehau. Photo: Supplied
    Police have carried out a major operation after raids on properties at a Christchurch suburb.

    Officers performed searches on at least one house on Kellys Road in Mairehau, at about 11.30am on Wednesday.

    A police spokeswoman says police are unable at this stage to confirm what they were looking for, or if items were removed.

    She says search warrants were obtained for the Mairehau properties.

    Stuff has reported police have uncovered what is believed to be a large cannabis operation during a series of raids in Christchurch.

    Officers were seen at a property on nearby Bronwyn St, which was also believed to be linked to the alleged cannabis operation, it said.

     

    NZ Herald

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter