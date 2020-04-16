Police recover body in Christchurch forest

Police have recovered a body from a Christchurch forest.

A police spokeswoman said a body was found in the Bottle Lake Forest area on Wednesday. However, police have not confirmed the person's identity.

The spokeswoman said there was not thought to be any suspicious circumstances in relation to the death, which will be referred to the Coroner.

The discovery comes the day after police made another appeal to the public for help to find Tokuichi Sato, 77, who has been missing in the Christchurch area since February.

Sato was last seen on February 28 in Sockburn,