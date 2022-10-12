Police release more video in bid to identify attempted kidnapping suspect

More video footage has been released in a bid to identify the unknown man who approached at least two women in Fendalton earlier this month.

The latest video footage shows the man walking along Middleton Rd about 5am on Monday, October 3, near the intersection with Suva St, in Upper Riccarton.

The CCTV footage was captured about 2km from where the man approached a woman jogging on Kotare St, Fendalton, about 6.20am later that day.

The man is then believed to have approached another woman on Fendalton Rd at the intersection with Clyde Rd about 6.55am.

Detective Senior Sergeant Tania Jellyman has today made another public appeal for information about the man in the video.

"Police are now releasing this footage and urgently requesting information from anyone who can identify the man pictured," Jellyman said.

Police last week released a video of the man dressed in dark clothing on Kotare St, opposite Fendalton Park.

"Witnesses have described the offender as wearing a dark sleeveless vest over a dark t-shirt.

"The vest features a logo on the right side of the chest and the t-shirt has a large logo on each sleeve."

Jellyman said the man is of medium-build, 176cm to 179cm tall, with short black hair and a short beard. He is believed to be between 25 and 33, Jellyman said.

Anyone with any information that could help police should phone 105, and reference file number 221003/5623 - or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously - 0800 555 111.