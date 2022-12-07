Police release photo of man in relation to sexual assault investigation

Police are seeking to identify this person as part of the enquiries into the Barrington Park assault. Photo: NZ Police

Police have released a photo of a man they want to speak to as part of their investigation into an alleged serious assault at Barrington Park.

Police are investigating the alleged sexual assault of a young woman near the alleyway to Sugden St, Barrington Park, about 9pm on Saturday.

Detective Senior Sergeant Damon Wells said police were following a number of inquiries following the incident.

On Wednesday, police released a photo of a man they want to speak to as part of their enquiries into the serious assault.

Wells said the victim is continuing to recover and is being supported by family and friends.

As well as seeking to identify the man pictured above, police want to hear from anyone who was in the area around the time of the assault.

"If you have CCTV, dash-cam footage, or any other information that could assist the investigation team, please get in touch," Wells said.

Barrington Park. Photo: File image

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers - 0800 555 111.

Anyone with CCTV, dash-cam footage, or any information that may assist police should call 105, or report it via www.police.govt.nz/use-105 using ‘Update My Report’ and quote file number ‘221204/2416′.

-By Sam Sherwood and Star News