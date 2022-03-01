Police search for cyclist involved in crash

Can you identify the cyclist involved in this crash? Photo: Police

Police want to identify a woman involved in a crash between a cyclist and bus at a Christchurch intersection this morning that left a person seriously injured.

Police were notified about the crash at the corner of Whincops Rd and Richmond Ave, Halswell, about 10.18am on Tuesday.

A spokesperson said one person is reportedly in a serious condition and the serious crash unit are in attendance.

Police are looking to identify the cyclist involved in the crash.

She is a woman aged between 60 and 70, caucasian and of slight build.

The woman was riding the bike pictured.

Police ask anyone who may have witnessed the crash or have any information regarding the pedestrian to contact Detective Sergeant Tim Stern on 105 and quote event number P049785598.