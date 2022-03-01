Tuesday, 1 March 2022

Police search for cyclist involved in crash

    1. Canterbury
    2. Christchurch

    Can you identify the cyclist involved in this crash? Photo: Police
    Can you identify the cyclist involved in this crash? Photo: Police
    Police want to identify a woman involved in a crash between a cyclist and bus at a Christchurch intersection this morning that left a person seriously injured.

    Police were notified about the crash at the corner of Whincops Rd and Richmond Ave, Halswell, about 10.18am on Tuesday.

    A spokesperson said one person is reportedly in a serious condition and the serious crash unit are in attendance.

    Police are looking to identify the cyclist involved in the crash.

    She is a woman aged between 60 and 70, caucasian and of slight build.

    The woman was riding the bike pictured.

    Police ask anyone who may have witnessed the crash or have any information regarding the pedestrian to contact Detective Sergeant Tim Stern on 105 and quote event number P049785598.

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1_0.png

    ev-and-hybrid-banner-updated_0.jpg

     

    suv-updated-banner_0.jpg

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter