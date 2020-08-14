Friday, 14 August 2020

Police search for driver who allegedly hit woman with vehicle

    1. Star News
    2. Christchurch

    Police are hunting for the driver of a Holden Commodore who allegedly drove at a group of people in Christchurch, hitting a woman.

    A police spokesperson said a large gathering of car enthusiasts were congregating on Branston St, Hornby, outside the Allied Fuel Station, on Sunday.

    At 1.30am, the spokesperson said the Commodore was allegedly driven at a group standing on the street and struck a female.

    A St John spokesperson said no ambulance staff were called to the incident.

    Police are continuing to make enquiries. If you witnessed the incident or have any information that can help police, phone 105 and quote file number 200809/3031.

     

    suv-updated-banner.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter