Police search for driver who allegedly hit woman with vehicle

Police are hunting for the driver of a Holden Commodore who allegedly drove at a group of people in Christchurch, hitting a woman.

A police spokesperson said a large gathering of car enthusiasts were congregating on Branston St, Hornby, outside the Allied Fuel Station, on Sunday.

At 1.30am, the spokesperson said the Commodore was allegedly driven at a group standing on the street and struck a female.

A St John spokesperson said no ambulance staff were called to the incident.

Police are continuing to make enquiries. If you witnessed the incident or have any information that can help police, phone 105 and quote file number 200809/3031.