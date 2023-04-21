Police search for occupants of vehicle that caught fire

Police are investigating how a vehicle caught fire in a ditch on the side of a Christchurch road this morning.

A police spokesperson said emergency services were called to Marshs Rd, Haswell, about 8.10am on Friday where a vehicle was in the ditch.

Fire crews were called to the scene as the vehicle was on fire. The fire caused a long queue of traffic to form.

The police spokesperson said the occupants of the vehicle fled before officers arrived.

Inquiries are under way to locate the occupants and police had not yet determined if the vehicle was stolen.

A St John spokeswoman said a rapid response vehicle and ambulance were called to the scene.