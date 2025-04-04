Police search properties as part of murder probe

Police raided several properties in Christchurch on Friday morning as part of their ongoing investigation into the murder of Tyrone Munns.

Munns - whose father Malcolm was a Nomad gang member who was killed by a Highway 61 member in 1997 - was found with critical injuries on March 9 at the Innes Court flats on Innes Rd.

Despite treatment from emergency services, Munns died at the scene.

A 29-year-old man was arrested at a Christchurch property on March 28 and charged with his murder, Detective Senior Sergeant Damon Wells said.

As part of the investigation, Wells said officers executed search warrants in Northcote and Pegasus on Friday morning.

"Following the warrants today, police are now speaking with a number of people," Wells said.

"As this is an ongoing investigation and before the courts, police are unable to comment further at this stage.

"We want to assure the community that there is no risk to the public."