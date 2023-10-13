Police search for vehicle after Westmorland arson

Police want to speak to anyone who saw this white Toyota Corolla on September 23. Photo: Police

Canterbury police are on the hunt for a white Toyota Corolla believed to be involved in an arson at a Westmorland home.

Police responded to reports of a fire at a house on Penruddock Rise about 11pm on September 23.

No one was injured in the blaze.

A police spokesperson said they believe the late model white or light-coloured Toyota hatchback was driven to Penruddock Rise from Halswell, along Halswell Junction Rd, Sparks Rd, Hendersons Rd, Cashmere Rd and Worsleys Rd between 10.45pm and 11pm.

The vehicle left the Westmorland area and travelled east onto Halswell Rd via Hoon Hay Rd, Sparks Rd and Hendersons Rd between 11.10pm and 11.20pm.

"Enquiries are ongoing to determine what has occurred," the spokesperson said.

"Police are appealing for any sightings of the vehicle matching the above description in the Westmorland area between 10.45pm and 11.15pm on Saturday the 23rd of September 2023.

"We would also like to hear from any residents in the wider area who may have CCTV cameras that cover this route."

If you caught this vehicle on CCTV or saw it, or have any information that may assist in the investigation, contact police on 105 and reference file number 230924/8904.