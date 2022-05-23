Monday, 23 May 2022

Police searching for two people after stabbing

    Police are looking for two people after reports of a stabbing in central Christchurch last night.

    Emergency services were called to a property on Madras St, near Bealey Ave, about 10.30pm on Sunday.

    A police spokesperson said the victim had their cellphone stolen and was treated by ambulance staff at the scene.

    Police searched the area for two alleged offenders on Sunday but did not locate them.

    The spokesperson said investigations are ongoing.

