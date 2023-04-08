Police seek bus passenger after serious Chch assault

A seriously hurt person is in hospital after an assault in Christchurch with police calling for witnesses and dashcam footage.

Police said they responded to reports of an assault, between 7.30pm and 7.50pm on Linwood Avenue, near Linwood Park last night.

One person was then taken to Christchurch Hospital in a serious condition.

“Police would like to hear from anyone who was in the area around the time the person was assaulted who may have seen something which could assist our enquiries,” police said.

“The investigation team understand a woman was waiting at a bus stop nearby prior to the altercation, who may have witnessed something suspicious. Police wish to speak with this woman in particular.”

Officers said they would also like to hear from anyone who may have relevant dashcam or CCTV footage.

“If you can help, please contact police via our 105 phone service or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using Update My Report.”

“Please reference file number 230407/0351. Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.”