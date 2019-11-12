Police seek information after aggravated robbery

Police have released this CCTV image after an aggravated robbery last month.

Police have released a CCTV image after an alleged aggravated robbery of a service station last month.

Detective Craig Lattimore said an armed person entered a service station on Bealey Ave on October 30 at 12.12am and demanded cash and cigarettes.

The person was wearing a dark hoodie and had their face concealed.

Mobil on Bealey Ave owner Farhama Alam told Star News last month, the alleged offender took $220 and about 15 packs of cigarettes after threatening a staff member with a knife.

The staff member was not injured, she said.

Detective Lattimore said following the robbery, the person fled on foot towards Barbadoes St.

He said anyone who witnessed the incident or has information should call Police on 105 quoting file number 191030/6361.