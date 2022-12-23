Police seek witnesses to Sumner assault

Christchurch police are looking for two people who witnessed the alleged assault of a woman and baby in Sumner on Saturday.

An 18-year-old man was arrested in relation to the assault which occurred at Scarborough Park between 7.30 and 10pm.

The man appeared in the Christchurch District Court on Wednesday.

"To help with this inquiry, police would like to speak to the two people who witnessed the event," a police spokesperson said.

The 3-week-old was taken to Christchurch Hospital after the man allegedly jumped on the woman and her baby while they were in a tent.

If you witnessed the incident, phone the police on 105 and quote file number 221218/9176.