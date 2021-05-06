Thursday, 6 May 2021

Police seeking 13-year-old reported missing in Christchurch

    1. Canterbury
    2. Christchurch

    Police are searching for 13-year-old Jordan. Photo: NZ Police
    Police are searching for 13-year-old Jordan. Photo: NZ Police
    Police are looking for a teenager who went missing from the Christchurch area this evening.

    Jordan (13) has been reported missing from the Clyde Rd, Riccarton, area.

    He was last seen wearing a green long sleeve Hunting and Fishing top with a black hoodie underneath, black shorts and black shoes.

    He also wears dark blue-framed glasses with a cord that holds them around his neck.

    "Jordan's loved ones are very concerned for his wellbeing," a police spokesperson said.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact police. 

    NZ Herald

    drivesouth-pow-family_0.png

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter