Police seeking 13-year-old reported missing in Christchurch

Police are searching for 13-year-old Jordan. Photo: NZ Police

Police are looking for a teenager who went missing from the Christchurch area this evening.

Jordan (13) has been reported missing from the Clyde Rd, Riccarton, area.

He was last seen wearing a green long sleeve Hunting and Fishing top with a black hoodie underneath, black shorts and black shoes.

He also wears dark blue-framed glasses with a cord that holds them around his neck.

"Jordan's loved ones are very concerned for his wellbeing," a police spokesperson said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.