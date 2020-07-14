Police seeking witnesses to hit and run

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The man was walking across Marlborough St in the suburb of Phillipstown at about 7.14pm on Saturday, July 11, when struck by a dark-coloured vehicle, police say.
Today, police have issued an appeal seeking anyone who may have seen the crash or a vehicle driving erratically in the area at the time.
"Due to the impact from the crash, the offending vehicle should have damage to the front left headlight area," a police statement says.
The man received serious injuries.
Anyone who can assist is asked to contact Police on 105 and quote file number 200714/4658 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.