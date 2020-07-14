Tuesday, 14 July 2020

Police seeking witnesses to hit and run

    Photo: File
    Police are hunting a vehicle damaged after a hit-and-run in Christchurch on Saturday night which left a pedestrian in a serious condition.

    The man was walking across Marlborough St in the suburb of Phillipstown at about 7.14pm on Saturday, July 11, when struck by a dark-coloured vehicle, police say.

    Today, police have issued an appeal seeking anyone who may have seen the crash or a vehicle driving erratically in the area at the time.

    "Due to the impact from the crash, the offending vehicle should have damage to the front left headlight area," a police statement says.

    The man received serious injuries.

    Anyone who can assist is asked to contact Police on 105 and quote file number 200714/4658 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

     

     

