Police seize drugs, cash at Christchurch properties

Police seized over 3kg of synthetic cannabis in Christchurch this morning. Photo: Getty Images

Police have finished a two-month investigation targeting offenders allegedly supplying synthetic cannabis across Canterbury.

Officers executed search warrants at properties in Sockburn, Papanui, Avonhead, Riccarton and Somerfield on Wednesday morning as part of Operation Ellerslie.

This morning's raids saw police locate and seize over 3kg of synthetic cannabis and about $40,000 in cash.

Three people, a 50-year-old woman, and two men - aged 28 and 61 - will appear in Christchurch District Court on Thursday charged with drug-related offences, including supplying controlled drugs, possession of controlled drugs for supply and participating in an organised criminal group.

A 21-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman have been charged with participating in an organised criminal group and drugs related offences.

The man is due to appear in the Christchurch District Court on November 9, and the woman on November 10.

"We know synthetic cannabinoids are highly addictive and have the ability to cause significant physical and mental harm, including potential fatal seizures," said Detective Senior Sergeant Joel Syme.

"Suppliers of synthetic cannabinoids target and sell their products to some of the most vulnerable members of our community and we believe the termination of this operation will disrupt the supply of these drugs across the district.

"Canterbury police will continue to target organised criminal groups involved in the supply of synthetic drugs.

"We also encourage anyone affected by harmful drug use, and friends and whānau of those using synthetic drugs, to seek help through their local health provider or contact the Alcohol and Drug Helpline on 0800 787 797 or free text 8681."

Anyone with information about the sale or supply of drugs is urged to phone police on 105, or provide information anonymously through Crime Stoppers - 0800 555 111.