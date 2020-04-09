Police seize drugs, firearms in raid

A 45-year-old man has been arrested on drugs and firearms charges after police raided a Christchurch property on Thursday afternoon.

Detective Senior Sergeant Joel Syme said police recovered drugs and firearms during a search warrant executed at an address in Bishopdale about 3.30pm.

He said as a result of the search, a man has been charged with firearms, drugs and restricted weapons offences.

“It is disappointing to see these individuals diverting police resources during what is already a very busy time with the Covid-19 response.”

The man is due to appear in the Christchurch District Court on Saturday.