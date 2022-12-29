Police shoot dog during Christchurch pursuit

A police officer has fatally shot a dog after an attack during a foot pursuit in Christchurch.

A spokesperson said that on Monday afternoon, a dog handler was required to enter a property while tracking two suspected offenders in Linwood.

The spokesperson said a dog then attacked the police dog, biting its throat, before attacking the handler.

They said two more dogs appeared and the handler had no option but to shoot the first dog so it would release its grip.

The handler required medical treatment for injuries to his hand and leg and his dog sustained puncture wounds to the neck.

Police said it is an extremely unfortunate incident and not something staff ever want to do.