Police urge person allegedly involved in Chch teen's death to come forward

Police have raided a property as part of their search for a person believed to be involved in the death of Christchurch teenager Connor Whitehead. Photo: George Heard

Police have raided a property as part of their search for a person believed to be involved in the death of Christchurch teenager Connor Whitehead.

A police spokesperson said they conducted a pre-planned search warrant at a Meon St property in Aranui.

"We are actively seeking an outstanding offender believed to be involved in the death of Connor Whitehead.

"This person is aware he is being sought and we urge him to hand himself into police," they said.

Anyone assisting him will also be held to account for their actions, they said.

Whitehead was allegedly shot dead outside a property in Heaphy Place in Casebrook on Friday night.

Four people have already been arrested in relation to the incident. Three people have been charged with being an "accessory after the fact to murder".

They are a 46-year-old man and two women, aged 36 and 43 – all are due to appear at Christchurch District Court today.