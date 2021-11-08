Monday, 8 November 2021

Police urge person allegedly involved in Chch teen's death to come forward

    1. Canterbury
    2. Christchurch

    Police have raided a property as part of their search for a person believed to be involved in the...
    Police have raided a property as part of their search for a person believed to be involved in the death of Christchurch teenager Connor Whitehead. Photo: George Heard
    Police have raided a property as part of their search for a person believed to be involved in the death of Christchurch teenager Connor Whitehead.

    A police spokesperson said they conducted a pre-planned search warrant at a Meon St property in Aranui.

    "We are actively seeking an outstanding offender believed to be involved in the death of Connor Whitehead.

    "This person is aware he is being sought and we urge him to hand himself into police," they said.

    Anyone assisting him will also be held to account for their actions, they said.

    Whitehead was allegedly shot dead outside a property in Heaphy Place in Casebrook on Friday night.

    Four people have already been arrested in relation to the incident. Three people have been charged with being an "accessory after the fact to murder".

    They are a 46-year-old man and two women, aged 36 and 43 – all are due to appear at Christchurch District Court today.

     

     

    NZ Herald

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter