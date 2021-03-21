Sunday, 21 March 2021

Police vehicles damaged in blaze at New Brighton station

    1. Canterbury
    2. Christchurch

    Two police vehicles have sustained major damage in a suspicious fire in Christchurch overnight.

    Fire investigators and police are working to determine the cause of the fire, which damaged the two vehicles at New Brighton Police Station. 

    Canterbury Metro Commander Superintendent Lane Todd said one vehicle was found alight in the station's secure car yard around 4am.

    The vehicle and another next to it were both damaged beyond repair.

    Nobody was injured during the blaze - which police are treating as suspicious - and the police station was evacuated. It has since reopened, with a scene guard in place. 

    Supt Todd said police wanted to hear from anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious in the area.

    “Enquiries will include viewing CCTV footage and speaking to witnesses." he said.

     

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter