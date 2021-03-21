Police vehicles damaged in blaze at New Brighton station

Two police vehicles have sustained major damage in a suspicious fire in Christchurch overnight.

Fire investigators and police are working to determine the cause of the fire, which damaged the two vehicles at New Brighton Police Station.

Canterbury Metro Commander Superintendent Lane Todd said one vehicle was found alight in the station's secure car yard around 4am.

The vehicle and another next to it were both damaged beyond repair.

Nobody was injured during the blaze - which police are treating as suspicious - and the police station was evacuated. It has since reopened, with a scene guard in place.

Supt Todd said police wanted to hear from anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious in the area.

“Enquiries will include viewing CCTV footage and speaking to witnesses." he said.