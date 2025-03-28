Poll: Do you want to see more police foot patrols in Christchurch?

Green MP Tamatha Paul has claimed police beat patrols can make people "feel more on edge."

The Wellington Central MP's comments at a Canterbury University Greens and Peace Action Ōtautahi have been criticised by Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and Labour Party leader Chris Hipkins.

Paul told the event people do not want to see police officers everywhere - and "for a lot of people, it makes them feel less safe".

Police 'Community Beat Teams' have also been active in central Christchurch since July.

A roster of 18 officers patrol the central city and other areas of high demand during certain times of the day and night.

Other patrol areas include large malls, retail areas and bus hubs.

Paul accused police of "waiting for homeless people to leave their spot, packing their stuff up and throwing it in the bin" after receiving feedback as the local MP.

She said police resources could be used more productively, and they aren't well-trained to do the jobs they're doing.

"My view is they are not the best people to be responding to instances where people are in mental distress, in drug psychosis, those high level situations that require specialist response - that's not your average police officer."

Hipkins, a potential coalition partner, hit out at the comments, saying they were "ill-informed, were unwise, in fact were stupid".

Luxon said Paul's comments were "outrageous and insane", and police were out there doing an "incredible job."

He said it was a "load of rubbish" police were throwing items owned by homeless people out.

"I think she's on a completely different planet."