Pontoon idea floated for busy wharf

A floating pontoon may be added to the Diamond Harbour wharf. Photo: Newsline / CCC

A pontoon is being floated as a possible solution to the accessibility issues experienced by ferry passengers at Diamond Harbour wharf.

Christchurch City Council is looking at adding a floating pontoon to the wharf to make it easier for people to get on and off boats that call into the harbour.

"There are accessibility issues with the existing wharf, which means it can be difficult for passengers embarking or disembarking from vessels," said council regional parks manager Kay Holder.

"The steps are often under water or slippery. It is difficult to manoeuvre bikes or pushchairs and it is simply not suitable for wheelchairs.

"To make access easier and safer for everyone, we are proposing to add a floating pontoon to the south side of wharf, where there is the most protection from the wind and the tides."

The decommissioned Derrick crane currently sitting on the wharf will need to be relocated to accommodate the new pontoon.

The crane will either be moved to another position on the wharf or to a new location in Diamond Harbour.

"As well as adding a floating pontoon, we’re proposing to upgrade the existing decking, handrails and seating on the main wharf and to improve the bike shed storage," Holder said.

"We’re also looking at how we can provide some shade on the wharf and improve the lighting."

If the council opts to proceed with its plans to upgrade the wharf, it will need to apply to Environment Canterbury for resource consent.

"Before we move to the next phase of the project, we want to get the public’s feedback on our plans."

Give your view on the plans here before November 11.

Council staff will also hold a public drop-in session at Diamond Harbour wharf on Saturday, November 7, 8.30-10.30am.