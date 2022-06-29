Wednesday, 29 June 2022

Popular Christchurch pub demolished

    A favourite watering hole for many in Christchurch has finally met its end.

    Diggers are demolishing The Fitz Sports Bar on the corner of Fitzgerald Ave and Cashel St to make way for a new housing complex.

    The building was gutted by fire during an early-morning blaze in October 2020.

    The cause of the fire was deemed to be accidental, sparked by combusting laundry.

    The popular wooden and brick sports bar has had various owners over its 50 years.

    The renamed Fitz 2 Sports bar relocated after the fire to a new site on Stevens St, opposite Lancaster Park.

    - By Geoff Sloan

    Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air
     

