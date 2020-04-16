Post-lockdown infrastructure projects top $1b

The multi-use stadium, flood protection, water and roading projects are some of the big ticket items on the $1 billion Government wish list to boost the city's economy after the Covid-19 lockdown.

Christchurch City Council has submitted about $818 million worth of projects to the taskforce set up by the Government to seek out ‘shovel-ready’ infrastructure projects that can quickly stimulate the economy and create jobs.

It is also backing $200 million in projects submitted by council controlled organisations, bringing the total value of the infrastructure project package for Christchurch to just over $1 billion.

The project list was submitted on Tuesday, along with a request for the Government to consider new co-funding or cost-sharing agreements, similar to those that were put in place to fund the multibillion-dollar infrastructure rebuild programme after the earthquakes.

“We have deliberately focused on a strategic approach, which meets the Government’s criteria and help take our city, region and country forward,’’ says Christchurch Mayor Lianne Dalziel.

“The most significant aspect of our proposals is the request to consider cost-sharing arrangements for three waters – drinking water, wastewater and stormwater. Transport projects are co-funded around the country, but three waters projects are not.

“After the earthquakes, we had the benefit of a cost-sharing agreement that gave us co-funding for three waters infrastructure as well as higher co-payments for transport infrastructure.

“There would be significant national benefit in putting a similar process in place as part of a broad stimulatory approach that would offer all the benefits the Government is seeking on a nationwide scale,’’ Dalziel said.

In addition to submitting nine projects of its own for potential funding, the council has also endorsed projects that have been submitted by the Lyttelton Port Company and Christchurch International Airport Ltd.

LPC’s projects include things like an expansion of its inland port at Rolleston and improved rail links, moving its main workshops out of the container terminal and freeing up valuable and more efficient space on Port, multiple developments around reclamation, and the creation of new terminal space to handle Canterbury’s growing export economy.

Christchurch Airport’s projects include an expansion of its aeronautical support services precinct, expansion of the South Island airfreight capacity, revitalisation of the Antarctic Support facilities, improving the terminal transport loop, improving the baggage screening capability, and carbon footprint reduction projects including upgrading terminal lighting.

“At present the potential cost of these projects remains commercially sensitive, but in aggregate across both Lyttelton Port and Christchurch Airport these projects represent over $200 million of potential new infrastructure investment," Dalziel says.

The council has also endorsed some key private and community sector projects that have quantifiable public benefit. “Partnerships across the public, private and community sectors are going to be key to our recovery and we are determined to work in a collaborative way so that we achieve the best outcomes for our city, our region and our country,’’ Dalziel said.

The private and community sector projects are:

Christchurch Private Sector Project – The Arts Centre

Christchurch Private Sector Project – Madras Square

Christchurch Private Sector Project – Box 112 Programme

Christchurch Private Sector Project – Templeton Film Studio

Christchurch Private Sector Project – Convention Centre Hotels

Christchurch Community Sector Project – Canterbury Museum

Christchurch Non-Council Project – University of Canterbury Wellness Centre

Christchurch Private Sector Project – Catholic Cathedral Development

Projects submitted by Christchurch City Council