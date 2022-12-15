Power cut affects thousands on Banks Peninsula

Thousands of Banks Peninsula residents are without power and are being asked not to use water.

Electricity provider Orion said a fault has been discovered on the network and repairs were likely to take a couple of hours.

More than 2800 customers in the area have been affected.

The Christchurch City Council has asked residents to stop using water, including flushing toilets, showering and washing, although they can use water from their taps.

Council head of three waters Helen Beaumont said with power out, it could not pump water into storage reservoirs.