Power outages in Banks Peninsula, Chch

High winds have knocked out power to Banks Peninsula and some southern Christchurch suburbs.

MetService has issued a strong wind warning for Banks Peninsula from 6pm on Friday until 3am on Saturday.

It said severe gale northeasterlies gusting to 120 km/h in exposed places were forecast.

"Damage to trees, powerlines, and unsecured structures possible. Driving may be difficult, especially for high-sided vehicles and motorcycles."

Lines company Orion said it had restored power to about a third of the 98 affected properties in Barrys Bay, Cooptown, Hill Top and Little River.

It expected to restore another 200 properties in Halswell, Ladbrooks, Lansdowne, Marleys Hill and Tai Tapu before 6pm.