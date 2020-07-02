PR manager behind failed mayoral bid on drink driving charges

David Lynch. Photo: Supplied

The public relations manager behind Darryll Park's unsuccessful mayoral campaign last year is due in court on drink driving charges this month.

David Lynch will appear in the Christchurch District Court on July 27 charged with being about two times over the legal blood alcohol limit.

He blew 463 mcg/l on Hagley Ave on May 22. The legal limit for drivers over 20 is 250mcg/l.

Darryll Park. Photo: File

Lynch said he could not comment on the case.

"I can't comment, obviously, because the matter's before the courts."

If found guilty, he could be jailed for up to three months or fined up to $4500.