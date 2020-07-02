Thursday, 2 July 2020

PR manager behind failed mayoral bid on drink driving charges

    1. Star News
    2. Christchurch

    David Lynch. Photo: Supplied
    David Lynch. Photo: Supplied

    The public relations manager behind Darryll Park's unsuccessful mayoral campaign last year is due in court on drink driving charges this month.

    David Lynch will appear in the Christchurch District Court on July 27 charged with being about two times over the legal blood alcohol limit.

    He blew 463 mcg/l on Hagley Ave on May 22. The legal limit for drivers over 20 is 250mcg/l.

    Darryll Park. Photo: File
    Darryll Park. Photo: File
    Lynch said he could not comment on the case.

    "I can't comment, obviously, because the matter's before the courts."

    If found guilty, he could be jailed for up to three months or fined up to $4500.

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter