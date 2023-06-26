Preparations for south-east central neighbourhoods underway

Central city

Residents, developers, businesses and visitors to the south-east of the Central City – or ‘SE Central’ - are being encouraged to share their thoughts on what the area could look like in 10 years’ time.

Head of City Growth and Property Bruce Rendall says this mixed-use neighbourhood is expected to change significantly over the coming years as Te Kaha – Canterbury’s Multi-Use Arena – is completed.

“SE Central is becoming a thriving hub for art, cuisine, retail, innovation and learning opportunities, and we want to support the area as a great place to live, work and visit as it continues to grow and change,” says Mr Rendall.

“We need to guide this with a strong vision; a neighbourhood plan will inform the Council’s – and our partners’ – future work. We want developers, community groups, businesses, and both current and future residents to tell us their aspirations for the area.”

People are being encouraged to provide feedback on what they enjoy about the area, aspects that could be improved, and to share any valuable local knowledge that Council staff might want to consider.

“We want to hear from a wide range of people, including locals who know the area well, and potential visitors and future residents who might grow to love this area. The online engagement tool we’re using will help us gather critical information to help shape our thinking about how SE Central will look in the future,” says Mr Rendall.

The SE Central neighbourhood plan is part of the Central City Residential Programme (Project 8011) that was endorsed by the Council in 2018. One of the key goals of this programme is to have 20,000 people living in the Central City by 2028.

People can share their knowledge and ideas for SE Central online before 24 July 2023.

Following Council approval later this year, people will be able to provide feedback on the draft SE Central neighbourhood plan.