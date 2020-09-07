Pressure from Health Ministry behind CDHB woes, consultant says

The former head of the senior doctors union says pressure from the Ministry of Health is behind the ousting of the head of the Canterbury District Health Board.

Former CDHB chief executive David Meates had his final day on Friday and is one of seven senior executives to resign in quick succession.

Ian Powell is the former head of the Association of Salaried Medical Specialists and left the role after 30 years at the end of 2019 and now works as a health consultant.

He believed the board's executive team was not to blame for the financial deficit it is facing, but had faced unreasonable pressure from the top of the MOH to make cuts.

"I think the executive team has basically been driven out. Its not just because the different approach being taken but the adversarial way they have advocated that approach behind closed doors."

Ian Powell. Photo: Supplied

Powell said the MOH had not accepted that delays in the Ministry completing a new hospital building had been a key factor in the CDHB's funding blow out.

He did not think the situation would be resolved until a new board chair was put in - one who understood the importance of engagement and that what made good clinical sense made good financial sense.

He said some of the politically appointed members of the board may also need to go, and the Crown Monitor should be replaced with someone "more in tune with the modern health system".

The MOH said the Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield had worked constructively with Meates for many years.

Dr Bloomfield said that included their time as fellow DHB chief executives and during his last two years as Director-General of Health.