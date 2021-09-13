Price hike at Christchurch recreation and sports centres

Photo: Newsline / file image

It will cost more to get into Christchurch's recreation and sports centres from next month.

Christchurch City Council says the casual and concession entry fees for residents visiting its recreation and sports centres will increase from October 1.

The increases follow the adoption of the city council’s Long Term Plan in June 2021, in which recreation and sport membership, casual entry and facility hire prices were reviewed as part of the process.

All fitness, pool and multi membership fees will remain the same, but casual and concession fees will go up.

Head of recreation, sports and events Nigel Cox said the council aims to keep the increases as low as possible so residents can stay active and connected with their communities through high-quality services and facilities.

"The change reflects increased costs or inflation."

There will also be a slight price increase to Tumbletimes sessions, at 40 cents per casual entry.

However, Cox said the cost of summer swims at Norman Kirk Memorial Pool in Lyttelton will decrease.

"The cost of pool membership at the pool for this season will decrease from $160 to $140, while the end of season membership has dropped from $80 to $70.

"We are thankful to have the support of the pool members, helping clean the pool in February and March.

"Because of their efforts we are able to keep the price of the memberships down.”

View the fees here.