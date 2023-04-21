Priceless Antarctic treasures among last items removed

A rhino, a giant globe and priceless Antarctic treasures were just some of the items craned out of Canterbury Museum building on Friday.

The over-sized items were being removed for safe storage, as the museum prepares for a five-year, $205 million revamp of its' ageing facilities.

Sir Edmund Hillary's Ferguson snow-tractor is lifted out of the museum for transport to a secure storage facility.

One of the last items hoisted and safely removed was Sir Edmund Hillary's Ferguson snow-tractor which famously reached the South Pole in 1958. The Museum is preparing to move out of the Rolleston Avenue site by the end of this month.

This will allow contractors to begin to complex task to redevelop the facility. More than 2 million exhibits have been moved out of the building over the last 6 months. It's hoped the redeveloped museum will be ready to reopen to the public in 2028.

- By Geoff Sloan

- Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air