Primary carers rally over 'unfair' pay inequity

    Nurses and primary healthcare staff took to the streets around the country today, including Christchurch, demanding they be paid the same as their counterparts in hospitals.

    Primary healthcare nurses work at General Practices, after-hours emergency centres and Plunket amongst others.

    They say they're paid up to 25% less despite having the same qualifications, training and responsibilities.

    Primary carers in Christchurch took part in a nationwide strike today. Photo: Geoff Sloan
    Nurse Maude registered nurse Jeannie Randle says the work they do keeps people out of the hospital system, which would cost the Government more in the long run.

    "It's becoming increasingly difficult to attract and keep nurses in primary care when they do not feel valued.

    "They end their days exhausted and dissatisfied, as they feel unable to give the care they know their patients require due to low staff numbers".

    The New Zealand Nurses Organisation is planning more rallies if its concerns aren't addressed.

