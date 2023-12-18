Prison visitor caught with drugs and firearm

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
One person learned that the hard way recently when they were caught with a cache of contraband in their vehicle during a visit to an inmate at Christchurch Men’s Prison.
Staff redirected the driver to the checkpoint area and the two occupants were instructed to get out of the vehicle so it could be searched.
“Drug detector dog Kaos alerted staff to a bag inside the vehicle, which was passed on to a handler for manual searching. A large amount of cash, cannabis, and a number of empty small ziplock bags were located inside the bag,” prison director Jo Harrex said.
“When staff carried out a further search of the vehicle, they found drug paraphernalia and a firearm.”
Police were contacted and a person was taken into custody. All items were seized by police.
“This was a fantastic find by our dog section, with Kaos front and centre of this operation,” Harrex said.
“Let this serve as a reminder to anyone who visits our sites with prohibited items – we will find them and you will be held to account.”
By Sam Sherwood