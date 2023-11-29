Prisoner's death not believed to be suspicious

Christchurch Men's Prison. Photo: Geoff Sloan

The death of an inmate at Christchurch Men's Prison on Monday is not thought to have been suspicious.

Prison director Jo Harrex said staff made every effort to save the man, but were unable to revive him.

She said there was no indication the inmate's death was suspicious.

An investigation into the death is being carried out by the independent Corrections Inspectorate.

Police had been advised and were notifying the man's next of kin.

Harrex said all deaths in custody are referred to the coroner and Corrections Inspectorate for separate investigations.

Support was being provided for prison staff and inmates, Harrex said.

“Other men in the prison and staff are being provided with support, including access to chaplains and cultural support where requested.”

