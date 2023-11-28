Tuesday, 28 November 2023

Probe into inmate death at Christchurch prison

    1. Canterbury
    2. Christchurch

    An investigation is under way following the death of an inmate at Christchurch Men’s Prison.

    Prison director Jo Harrex confirmed to The New Zealand Herald that an inmate died at the prison on Monday.

    “Our staff made every effort to save him, however, they were sadly unable to revive him. While investigations are underway, there is no indication that his death is suspicious.”

    Corrections’ thoughts were with the man’s family and friends, Harrex said.

    “Other men in the prison and staff are being provided with support, including access to chaplains and cultural support where requested.”

    All deaths in custody were referred to the coroner for investigation and determination of cause of death. Police had also been advised.

    “An investigation by the independent Corrections Inspectorate will also be carried out”

    NZ Herald

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter