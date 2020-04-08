Progress on Christchurch's economic recovery plan to be revealed

Progress on an economic recovery plan for Christchurch will be outlined at a city council meeting on Thursday.

ChristchurchNZ chief executive Joanna Norris will update city councillors via audio visual link on how the Christchurch Economic Recovery Package is progressing.

Ms Norris said the plan will include a range of short and long-term measures to provide economic support for the people of Christchurch.

The package, a collaboration between the city council and ChristchurchNZ consists of four core components.

A business support package which will primarily be carried out in the short-term to support businesses suffering from the immediate economic fallout of Covid-19.

An infrastructure-led recovery programme, which will focus on identifying and prioritising infrastructure projects to support the economic recovery.

A strategic economic development programme, which will ensure all recovery activity is aligned to an agreed long-term vision, and positions Christchurch to enter the recovery phase with confidence and in partnership with the private sector and Central Government.

A community and visitor economy activation programme will look to stimulate economic growth when it is safe to do so.

Also at Thursday's meeting, city councillors will discuss amendments to the draft outline of the Christchurch Central Recovery Plan for the Multi Use Arena.

Councillors will also have to decide whether to approve further borrowing and on-lending from the council's investment arm Christchurch City Holdings Ltd for the following financial year.

A verbal update from the city council's Covid-19 Incident management team leader Mary Richardson will also be made during the meeting.