Prominent Christchurch judge dies

Chief Coroner Judge Neil MacLean has died. Photo: ODT

New Zealand’s first chief coroner, Judge Neil MacLean, has died.

Judge MacLean, who was chief coroner at the time of the Christchurch quakes and the Pike River Mine explosion, died on Friday.

He met bereaved families in Greymouth in 2010 to explain the coronial process to them and when the devastating earthquake struck Christchurch in February 2011 and 185 people lost their lives, he again provided information and reassurance to many grieving families.

Judge MacLean was also a strong advocate for improved reporting and more open discussions on suicide.

He frequently appeared in the media to discuss matters such as youth suicide, cyberbullying, and solvent abuse, and to ensure the public was aware of the work of the Coroners Court.

Judge MacLean began his law career in Christchurch after graduating from the University of Canterbury in 1967.

He had a distinguished career in the legal profession between 1972 and 1993 before being appointed a District Court Judge.

However, he came to prominence nationally in 2007 when he became New Zealand’s first chief coroner.

Former chief coroner, Judge Deborah Marshall said Judge MacLean showed outstanding leadership in creating a full-time professional coronial bench.

“He fostered excellent working relationships with key stakeholders including ESR, the Police, and health professionals.”

Coroner Peter Ryan, who worked with Judge MacLean from 2007 until he retired in 2015 to return to the district court in a role as an ACC appeals judge, recalled his “compassion and empathy” for grieving families.

“Also, I appreciated the way he engaged with the members of the bench and involved us in the setting up of the new service”.

The deputy chief coroner, Coroner Anna Tutton, who became a coroner shortly before Judge Maclean retired, and had previously appeared before him in the Coroners Court as a lawyer, remembers him as courteous, friendly, helpful, and down to earth.

-By Bernard Orsman