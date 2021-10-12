Tuesday, 12 October 2021

11.12 am

Property developer denies lockdown breach

    1. Canterbury
    2. Christchurch

    Min Yang. Photo: ODT file
    Min Yang. Photo: ODT file
    A Queenstown property developer has denied breaching lockdown restrictions by flying from Auckland to Christchurch before making his way to Otago last month.

    Representing himself in the Queenstown District Court on Monday, Min Yang (41) pleaded not guilty to a charge of intentionally failing to comply with an order made under the Covid-19 Public Health Response Act by leaving an Alert Level 4 area and travelling to an Alert Level 2 area without just cause or authority.

    The charge, dated September 2 in Christchurch, carries a maximum penalty of six months’ imprisonment or a $4000 fine.

    The Otago Daily Times understands the man was visiting family in Auckland when New Zealand went into Level 4 lockdown on August 17.

    Yang, who is behind the controversial Jade Lake apartment development in Fernhill, was asked by prosecutor Sergeant Ian Collin why his occupation was given as ‘‘bus driver’’ on his charge sheet.

    He replied he had not told police that, and that he was a construction company manager.

    Public health officials in Queenstown had carried out a health assessment of the man at the time and said he presented a ‘‘very low public health risk’’.

    Judge Russell Walker remanded him on bail for a case review hearing on December 6.

    guy.williams@odt.co.nz 

    Otago Daily Times

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1_0.png

    ev-and-hybrid-banner-updated_0.jpg

     

    suv-updated-banner_0.jpg

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter