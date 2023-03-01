Proposed rates lower than most: mayor

How much are your rates going to increase by?

Christchurch ratepayers are facing a hit in the pocket from this July, with an average rates increase of 5.68% being mooted for the next financial year.

The figure was settled upon after Christchurch City councillors finalised the city's draft budget this week.

Mayor Phil Mauger believes it's a good result.

"I'm happy to see our rates rise remaining below the rate of inflation, when few other councils have managed to do that."

Christchurch City councillors finalised the city's draft budget this week. PHOTO: GEOFF SLOAN

The proposed rates increase is significantly lower than the 14.6% hike, which was presented to councillors late last year.

But the revised figure comes after council voted to spend more ratepayer funds on the $683 million Te Kaha Multi-Use Arena.

This is the first year the stadium build has been included in the council's budget.

Not everyone was happy with the result.

Linwood Ward councillor Yani Johanson said damaged roads and footpaths in the east of Christchurch are again missing out.

"We're still faced with a huge challenge in the east in terms of earthquake repairs to our basic infrastructure that is languishing at the expense of our continued gold-plating of the central city around streets that are in really good condition, that are having nice glossy makeovers, when I've still got footpaths and gutters and curbs and channels that are full of stagnant water, attracting mosquitoes and not being able to drain."

The Draft Annual Plan goes out for public consultation on Friday.

Residents will have one month to have their say on the council's proposals, with the new rates for Christchurch property owners set to kick in from July 1.

- By Geoff Sloan

Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air