Prototype Martin Jetpack nets $158,000 on TradeMe

A prototype Martin Jetpack has been sold in Christchurch for $158,000.

Glenn Martin. Photo: ODT

The jetpack, designed by Glenn Martin, was sold on TradeMe at 7.50pm on Tuesday after attracting 179 bids.

It was bought by a person with the account name "humveenut".

The jetpack was one of seven listed for sale by Skylark Asset Realisation after the liquidation of the Martin Jetpack Aircraft Company this year.

Canterbury Museum was vying to buy it but it is not yet known whether it was successful.

Martin developed his first jetpacks in his garage in Christchurch.

The prototype Martin Jetpack. Photo: Supplied

"So the Martin Jetpack story is a fantastic tale of Canterbury innovation in the mold of Richard Pearse's aircraft, Bill Hamilton's jetboats and John Britten's motorbikes," museum director Anthony Wright earlier told the Herald.

The jetpack, model P12 ZK-JMK, was powered by a custom-made 200hp, V4, two-stroke petrol engine based on the Honda CR500.

It can no longer be flown after it crashed into a lake in 2016.

The frame is mostly constructed from carbon fibre and it has a digital display.

According to the listing, it has light signs of wear and use but is a "well-above-average example".