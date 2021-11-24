Wednesday, 24 November 2021

Prototype Martin Jetpack nets $158,000 on TradeMe

    1. Canterbury
    2. Christchurch

    A prototype Martin Jetpack has been sold in Christchurch for $158,000.

    Glenn Martin. Photo: ODT
    Glenn Martin. Photo: ODT
    The jetpack, designed by Glenn Martin, was sold on TradeMe at 7.50pm on Tuesday after attracting 179 bids.

    It was bought by a person with the account name "humveenut".

    The jetpack was one of seven listed for sale by Skylark Asset Realisation after the liquidation of the Martin Jetpack Aircraft Company this year.

    Canterbury Museum was vying to buy it but it is not yet known whether it was successful.

    Martin developed his first jetpacks in his garage in Christchurch.

    The prototype Martin Jetpack. Photo: Supplied
    The prototype Martin Jetpack. Photo: Supplied
    "So the Martin Jetpack story is a fantastic tale of Canterbury innovation in the mold of Richard Pearse's aircraft, Bill Hamilton's jetboats and John Britten's motorbikes," museum director Anthony Wright earlier told the Herald.

    The jetpack, model P12 ZK-JMK, was powered by a custom-made 200hp, V4, two-stroke petrol engine based on the Honda CR500.

    It can no longer be flown after it crashed into a lake in 2016.

    The frame is mostly constructed from carbon fibre and it has a digital display.

    According to the listing, it has light signs of wear and use but is a "well-above-average example".

    Glenn Martin taking one of his jetpacks for a test flight. Photo: ODT file
    Glenn Martin taking one of his jetpacks for a test flight. Photo: ODT file

    NZ Herald

     

     

    Sponsored Content

     

    suv-updated-banner_0.jpg

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter