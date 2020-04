Police are seeking information on 45-year-old Gerard Kovaleski, who has a warrant out for his arrest in relation to a breach of conditions.

Police are asking for public help to locate a wanted Christchurch man.

They would like to know any information regarding 45-year-old Gerard Kovaleski. Police have a warrant out for his arrest in relation to a breach of conditions.

If you have any information phone Canterbury police on 105.