Public transport tag ticketing system 'not on track' - minister

"No options are off the table" to get the National Ticketing Solution back on track, the Transport Minister says.

There has been $1.4 billion set aside for the New Zealand Transport Agency (NZTA) Waka Kotahi project named Motu Move that would allow commuters to easily tag onto public transport anywhere nationwide.

It had been beset with delays and councils covering regions, such as Wellington and Auckland, have raised concerns about the project.

NZTA Waka Kotahi planned to announce a delayed rollout plan for the National Ticketing Solution for areas outside of Canterbury where it was being trialled.

That was expected to be announced in August.

At Tuesday's transport and infrastructure committee meeting Transport Minister Chris Bishop said he was "worried" about the project.

"I had the governance group in my office ten days or so ago and made it really clear to them that it is a government priority to get the project back on track.

"It is not on track at the moment."

Bishop said an external review of the project was underway and would deliver a plan to the government at the end of July.

He said the outcomes of that would be considered.

"No options are off the table in terms of anything we need to do to bring the project back on track."

Bishop said that part of the "challenge" for the project was that public transport authorities were pushing to retain their fare concessions.

"There are really niche, bespoke concessions arrangements in some PTAs (public transport authorities)."

All of that raised cost and time, Bishop said.

He said the other problem was the governance group.

"The way it's structured is you know unless everyone agrees nothing moves forward."

Bishop said the project did not have a money issue, but instead faced technology, delivery and governance issues.

"There's plenty of money there."

Once he considered the plan set to be finalised in July he would make public announcements about next steps for the project.

NZTA Waka Kotahi said the independent review would provide further information on the project's challenges of delivery, assurance of the planned implementation, and ensure the programme was set up and supported for the successful rollout of the National Ticketing Solution across New Zealand.

US transport-defence contractor Cubic has been delivering the project under a near-$500m contract, but it had previously had capacity problems and missed deadlines.