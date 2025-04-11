Public warned 'not to approach' wanted man

Members of the public are urged to not approach Blake Potene-Walsh. Photo: Police

A public appeal has been made for information that may lead to the recapture of a man who escaped the custody of Canterbury police.

Police have urged anyone who knows the whereabouts of Blake Potene-Walsh, 30, to call 111.

A spokesperson said Potene-Walsh "is wanted by police" and there was a warrant out for his arrest.

"He is wanted for escaping custody and police believe someone may have information on his whereabouts.

"Anyone with information is urged not to approach him and instead to call 111 immediately and quote file number 241128/7964."

Information on this case can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers - 0800 555 111.