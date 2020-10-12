Put your questions to National leader Judith Collins

Photo: Chris Lynch / Facebook

The race to the finish line is on - and this could be your last chance to ask a question of National leader Judith Collins.

Collins is speaking to Newstalk ZB Canterbury Mornings host Chris Lynch live from the Christchurch studio from 10am today.

Collins will be quizzed on healthcare and election promises - and it's a chance for listeners to put through their own questions.

Collins began the final week of the election campaign outlining her idea of a nightmare scenario should Labour and the Greens hold power together after Saturday's election.

Ardern remains the undisputed favourite to form a second-term government, with or without the Greens, while Collins is fighting to avoid a humiliating defeat.

Both leaders are refraining from saying or doing anything that looks prematurely victorious or defeated.

The final sprint to the finish will see Ardern in Hamilton today and Collins in Christchurch and they meet head to head for the last time on Thursday for TVNZ's leaders' debate.

Collins and National's campaign strategists decided to begin the final week with a tax attack – declaring Sunday to be "Stop the Wealth Tax Day".

Labour has ruled out implementing the Greens' wealth tax – a 1 per cent tax on people's net's wealth over $1 million and 2 per cent on wealth over $2 million.

But Collins was adamant that Labour could renege on those commitments during coalition talks.

It was clearly targeted at trying to win elderly home-owners – who appear to have abandoned National in droves for Jacinda Ardern through the Covid health crisis.

"There should be a lot of people worried that if you've paid off your house in Auckland and you are retired and you happen to have some money in the bank, then you're probably going to be subject to a wealth tax if James Shaw gets his way," Collins said.

A tax attack on Labour and the Greens was an effective weapon in the 2017 campaign when Ardern left open the possibility of implementing a capital gains tax during the current term. National was so effective that Ardern then ruled out implementing any CGT this term.

Yesterday, Ardern again ruled out implementing a wealth tax and dismissed National's latest tax attack: "I consider it the last roll of the misinformation dice."