Photo: Getty / File image

Christchurch was jolted by a 3.0 magnitude quake just before 8pm on Monday.

GeoNet reported it struck 5km east of the city, at a relatively shallow depth of 7km. It described the shaking as light.

More than 2500 people have reported feeling the shaking.

Yesterday also marked 13-years since the big 7.1 magnitude September 4, 2010, earthquake struck Canterbury, near Darfield, at 4.35am.