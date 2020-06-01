Queen's Birthday Honours: Who made the list from Canterbury?

Aroha Reriti-Crofts was made a Dame Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit. Photo: Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu

Prominent Christchurch community worker Aroha Reriti-Crofts has been made a Dame Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit as part of the Queen's Birthday Honours list.

Reriti-Crofts, who lives in Redwood, received the honour for services to Māori and the community.

Among her list of achievements, Reriti-Crofts has been a trustee, director and chairperson of Māori Women’s Development Inc since 1993.

She is a trustee of the Partnership Health Canterbury and the Southern Regional Health Authority Board of Directors.

She has also been the Runanga Representative of Te Runanga o Ngai Tahu, representing Ngai Tuahuriri.

Reriti-Crofts is currently a Trustee of Te Puawaitanga Maori Health Provider and Kaumatua of Waimakariri District Council.

Others who received awards included former Crusaders and All Blacks captain Kieran Read, who was made an officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit for his services to rugby.

Read played for the All Blacks for 11 years and captained them in 52 test matches.

Full list of recipients: