Queen's Birthday Honours: Who made the list from Canterbury?

Reriti-Crofts, who lives in Redwood, received the honour for services to Māori and the community.
Among her list of achievements, Reriti-Crofts has been a trustee, director and chairperson of Māori Women’s Development Inc since 1993.
She is a trustee of the Partnership Health Canterbury and the Southern Regional Health Authority Board of Directors.
She has also been the Runanga Representative of Te Runanga o Ngai Tahu, representing Ngai Tuahuriri.
Reriti-Crofts is currently a Trustee of Te Puawaitanga Maori Health Provider and Kaumatua of Waimakariri District Council.
Others who received awards included former Crusaders and All Blacks captain Kieran Read, who was made an officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit for his services to rugby.
Read played for the All Blacks for 11 years and captained them in 52 test matches.
Full list of recipients:
- Aroha Reriti-Crofts, Redwood: Dame Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to Māori and the community.
- Kieran Read, Belfast: New Zealand Order of Merit for services to rugby.
- Barry Maister, Avonhead: New Zealand Order of Merit for services to sport and the community.
- Jeanne Begej, Shirley: New Zealand Order of Merit for services to ice figure skating.
- Daryle Deering, Ilam: New Zealand Order of Merit for services to nursing, particularly mental health and addiction nursing.
- Rosemary Du Plessis, Cashmere: New Zealand Order of Merit for services to women and education.
- Jan Gregor, Harewood: New Zealand Order of Merit for services to water safety and public health.
- Vicki Masson, Papanui: New Zealand Order of Merit for services to perinatal and maternal health.
- Thomas Barton, Cashmere: New Zealand Order of Merit for services to music and music education.
- Donna Avia, Aranui: New Zealand Order of Merit for services to poetry and the arts.
- Carol Bartle, Richmond: New Zealand Order of Merit for services to health, particularly breastfeeding education.
- Lois Chick, Shirley: New Zealand Order of Merit for services to education.
- Ian Dawson, Sockburn: New Zealand Order of Merit for services to horticulture.
- David Harvey, Burnside: New Zealand Order of Merit for services to the New Zealand police and the community.
- Sharon Kearney, Akaroa: New Zealand Order of Merit for services to physiotherapy and netball.
- Alison Keeling, Merivale: New Zealand Order of Merit for services to gerontology.
- Kevin Knight, Burnside: New Zealand Order of Merit for services to education.
- Peter Ramsden, Spreydon: New Zealand Order of Merit for services to conservation.
- Lynette Te Aika, Wigram: New Zealand Order of Merit for services to Māori language education.
- Johan Hellemans, Clifton: New Zealand Order of Merit for services to triathlon.
- Agnes Anderson, Papanui: The Queen's Service Medal for services to choral music.
- Robyn Bisset, Avonhead: The Queen's Service Medal for services to the community.
- Christopher Marshall, Kaiapoi: The Queen's Service Medal for services to music.
- Trevor McGlinchey, Hillsborough: The Queen's Service Medal for services to Māori and the community.