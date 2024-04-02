Raft of burglaries over Easter weekend

Multiple burglaries kept police busy in Christchurch and the Selwyn district over Easter weekend.

Police are investigating an aggravated robbery of the Mobil service station in St Martins on Sunday morning, in which a worker was injured.

The offenders were armed with a hammer and fled the service station in a car.

It came after the Caltex on Riccarton Rd was also broken into on Saturday morning.

Police also responded to a burglary at FreshChoice Prebbleton on Towsill Rd about 3.20am on Saturday.

The offenders smashed a window to get in but nothing was reported stolen and they fled the scene.

A short time later about 4.30am, a Cranford St business was broken into and several items were stolen.

Then just after 5am, a shop on Waimairi Rd was also broken into.

No one has been arrested but it is understood the burglaries involved youths.