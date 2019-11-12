Rakaia crash victims names released

The scene of a the crash near Rakaia. Photo: Bridget Shimmin via NZ Herald

Police have released the names of the two Australian women who died after a head-on collision between their rental car and a truck in Rakaia at the weekend.

Fox McCrossin, 58, and her wife Joan McCrossin, 56, died in the crash that happened on Main South Rd, Bankside on Sunday.

Stuff reported the women's car veered across the road and into the path of the truck.

The truck tipped on its side on railway tracks. The driver was not injured. His company, TIL Freight South Island, said the man suffered emotional trauma and was receiving counselling.

A car travelling behind the women was also caught up in the crash, leaving the occupants with minor injuries, while another car further back was struck by debris.