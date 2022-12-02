Ram-raid at Christchurch gun shop, break-in at The Palms

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Several people were involved in the ram-raid.
Footage from the store showed the offenders stealing an air rifle and paintball gun.
Ammunition could be seen strewn across the store.
Boxes were lying outside the shop and contractors were working on a section of the shop's damaged front.
Tyre marks show where the car entered the store.
The glass door has also been damaged.
A police spokesperson said officers were called to the store about 2.30am after it was broken into by four offenders.
"A vehicle has been used to gain entry, and a stolen Mazda Demio has been recovered at the scene."
Police told RNZ four people left the scene in a black Subaru Forester.
Tipple was at the shop from about 7.30am reviewing the damage.
It was not known what else has been taken until a stocktake has been completed.
The Gun City store in Redwood is the largest of two branches in Christchurch.
“The offenders left in a small black car, possibly a Suzuki Swift," police said.
“It is not yet known if the events are linked, however, in both cases CCTV is being reviewed and police are following lines of inquiry to apprehend the offenders.”
-By Nathan Morton and Sam Sherwood