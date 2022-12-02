Ram-raid at Christchurch gun shop, break-in at The Palms

One of New Zealand’s largest gun stores in Christchurch has been targeted in an overnight ram-raid.

David Tipple. Photo: File image

Owner David Tipple confirmed on Friday that Gun City on Cranford St had been hit early this morning.

Several people were involved in the ram-raid.

Footage from the store showed the offenders stealing an air rifle and paintball gun.

Ammunition could be seen strewn across the store.

Boxes were lying outside the shop and contractors were working on a section of the shop's damaged front.

Christchurch Gun City ram-raided. Photo: George Heard

A reporter at the scene said boxes of ammo were also strewn across the footpath.

Tyre marks show where the car entered the store.

The glass door has also been damaged.

Gun City after the ram-raid. Photo: George Heard

Police were at the scene this morning.

A police spokesperson said officers were called to the store about 2.30am after it was broken into by four offenders.

"A vehicle has been used to gain entry, and a stolen Mazda Demio has been recovered at the scene."

Police told RNZ four people left the scene in a black Subaru Forester.

Tipple was at the shop from about 7.30am reviewing the damage.

It was not known what else has been taken until a stocktake has been completed.

The Gun City store in Redwood is the largest of two branches in Christchurch.

Staff clean up at Gun City after the ram-raid. Photo: George Heard

Later this morning about 5.20am, Stirling Sports at The Palms in Shirley was burgled by three men who used mallets to gain entry.

“The offenders left in a small black car, possibly a Suzuki Swift," police said.

“It is not yet known if the events are linked, however, in both cases CCTV is being reviewed and police are following lines of inquiry to apprehend the offenders.”

-By Nathan Morton and Sam Sherwood