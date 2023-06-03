Rangiora homicide: Sister speaks of weeks of 'total fear'

Police made door-to-door checks in Rangiora as part of the homicide investigation into Richard Leman's death. Photo / George Heard

After seven weeks of living in “total fear”, the sister of a man found dead in a car says the family are relieved that someone has been charged with murder.

Richard Leman’s body was found inside the 41-year-old’s car, parked in a garage in Tyler St, Rangiora, on April 17. Police then began a homicide inquiry.

Richard Leman. Photo: supplied

On Saturday morning police raided a property on Oxford Rd, Rangiora, and arrested a 46-year-old man. The man has since been charged with murdering Leman.

Leman’s sister, Nicky Leman, told The New Zealand Herald the last seven weeks since her brother first went missing had been “total fear”.

“I haven’t been sleeping, I’ve been getting up throughout the night checking my windows and doors and making sure all my children are in bed safe it’s like I have not been sleeping. We’re all like that, we’re all a mess, all of us.”

“We had no idea what was going on because the police don’t tell you anything because they’ve got an investigation to do and then you don’t want to know because you don’t want to jeopardise anything, so it’s been a catch-22 situation, we want to know but then we don’t because we don’t want to compromise anything.

"If we talk to the wrong person we don’t want anything compromised because we want justice for Richard.”

Nicky Leman, who does not live in Christchurch, said it had been hard being in the same city knowing those responsible were “walking around… breathing the same air as all of us”.

“It’s such a hard thing... that is why today was a relief, first thing this morning it was a relief to get told they’d made an arrest.”

The fact he had not called his mother in more than a week was concerning because he usually spoke to her every day.

“Our little brother has the kindest heart, loves his children, loves his family and would do anything to help others,” Leman Bennett said.

“We just want him home.”